ALFA ROMEO 1900 SUPER BERLINA

POA
car description

SOLD TO THE UNITED KINGDOM Brand Alfa Romeo Type 1900 Super Berlina Color Grey Interior Blue Year of build 1955 Price SOLD For more information or an appointment, please contact Rutger Houtkamp by phone :+31 6 25 09 81 50 or send an e-mail to Rutger@Houtkamp.nl . Do not hesitate to contact us during evening hours or weekends. The Houtkamp Collection is located near Amsterdam, 10 minutes from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Please contact us directly or fill in the form to receive more information on this specific car Your Name (required) Your Email (required) Your phone number Subject Your Message The information provided on this website has been compiled by The Houtkamp Collection with the utmost care. The information contained within this advert is provided ‘as-is’, without warranties as to its accuracy whether expressed or implied and is intended for informational purposes only. The Houtkamp Collection is not liable for any errors or mistakes.

Accessories

left-hand-drive alfa romeo 1900cc super berlina warranty 1955 alfa-romeo

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305681
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > 1900
  • Year
    1955
Netherlands

