1970 Alfa Romeo 1750 GT Veloce We are pleased to present this very well sorted UK delivered, upgraded RHD 1750 GT Veloce for sale. First registered in the UK on the 7th of September 1970 and bearing the registration mark IG 4062. Specification: Mileage: Reading just over 40,000 Engine: Converted to Alfa 70 spec (149 bhp) Disc brakes front and rear, uprated. Suspension: uprated and slightly lowered. Rear axle: Limited slip differential. Condition: The structure is absolutely corrosion free, all shut lines and gaps are excellent. The interior has been expertly trimmed in leather, the seats are very supportive and comfortable. Recent history: All fluids and filters changed. Valve clearances checked and adjusted, timing chain inspected. Idle control valve rebuilt and setup. Engine sump / pickup removed, cleaned and inspected. Cooling system flushed. Full digital geometry setup. Rear wheel bearings and brakes replaced. Summary: IG 4062 is a pleasure to drive enthusiastically giving great feed back and confidence. The 2 litre 75 derived engine gives strong performance working through a slick gearbox with perfect syncros and zero drivetrain noises. In combination with the uprated suspensi