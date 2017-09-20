Alfa Romeo 164 V6 Super

car description

1993 Alfa Romeo 164 V6 3.0L Delighful 24v V6 with immaculate engine bay Full service history with recent cambelt change Lovely example, much loved and well looked after Large history file, mileage believed genuine Lovely example of this desirable large saloon, 24 valve V6 is a delight and considered by many to be Alfa's best engine, detailing of the engine bay is a particular feature of this car. Just as it should be, very good bodywork and interior, full service history with cambelt change last year, odometer reading of 87,000 thought to be correct, spare keys, large history file and of course that special Alfa driving delight. Guide price: Sold