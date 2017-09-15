Alfa Romeo - 164 3.0 V6 - 1988

car description

DETAILS- Inspection valid until: November 2018- Colour: Anthracite grey- Engine: 3000 cc- Underbody conditions: no signs of rustDESCRIPTIONAlfa Romeo 164 3.0 V6 from 1988, RHD, with 108,000 miles, very good body except for a bump on the bonnet. Repainted in 2006 and virtually never used again after that. I have to replace the plastic lid on the front right turning signal because someone recently broke it.Only one owner, I was the only driver, but from 1988 to 1991 the car was property of a company. Registered in Italy in 2006, previously registered in England.This car is the very last model exclusively designed by Alfa Romeo before Fiat takeover. That’s why it shows the typical “Alfa defect”: headlights won’t turn off when you turn off the control panel. The engine has a wonderful pickup and great elasticity. Driving this car is a pleasure. Excellent road holding. I hope to find a new owner who will appreciate the qualities of this car.Notes: air conditioning and stereo are not working.The car can be viewed and picked up in (city): Milan