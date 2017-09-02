2000 AC Cobra DAX TOJEIRO

car description

Dax tojeiro Cobra.built new by renowned Cobra builder Dave Brooks. Powered by a Chevrolet 350 Ci 5.7 V8 with a BW five speed gearbox Holley four barrel carb. torker twin inlet manifold,four into one chrome side pipes.Edelbrok chrome rocker covers and air filter. Jaguar independent rear suspension 17 inch split rim halibrand style wheels with Yokohama tires.Finished in metallic forward Imperial blue with white Le man stripes. Magnolia leather piped blue with blue carpets chrome stainless deflectors side screens sunvisors Smith instruments.Thatcham immobiliser.Full top quality blue tonneau cover and blue soft top in perfect condition.Smith instruments Thatcham immobiliser.Only covered 6600 miles since build.Stunning car in the best colour combination! £39995 , Open 6 Days A Week (Sundays and Bank Holidays by appointment), Part Exchange Up Or Down, Anything Considered, Warranty Included, Competitive Finance Options. Vehicles Purchased.