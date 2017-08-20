AC ACE 1955

car description

SOLD TO GERMANY Brand AC Type ACE Color cream Interior red Year of build 1955 Price on request About the AC ACE model According to us as well as many professional motorsports journalists the AC Ace is one of or probably the best driving sport scar of the 50's. The handling as well as the power is fantastic. One can drive relaxed with an AC but it can be used very well on race tracks as well. It isn't surprising Cobra has used the AC as a base. It is just a fantastic race car as well. In comparison with the Aston Martin DB2's and Jaguar XK 120, the AC Ace was at the time prized by many magazines as the perfect car to both race and used as a touring car.