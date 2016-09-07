loading Loading please wait....
Variant: TDI 3.0 TDI quattro 313 PS tiptronic 255/40 R21 tyres, 21" x 8.5J '5-twin-spoke Star' design alloy wheels in titanium look with a high-gloss finish with 255/40 R21 tyres, Voice dialogue system, Audi music interface, Privacy glass, 21" x 8.5J '5-twin-spoke Star design' in titanium look in high gloss finish alloy wheels with 255/40 R21 tyres, Technology package high, for United Kingdom, Audi drive select®, Leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel, 3-spoke, flat-bottomed, with shift paddles, Seat heating for front seats, Luggage compartment lid, electrically opening and closing, Inlays, Carbon Atlas, Door mirrors - electrically folding, adjustable and heated, DVD player, MMI Navigation system plus, Parking system plus with reversing camera, Radio "HIGH"

  • Ad ID
    416543
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > SQ5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    Y2RMC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    20841 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£33,995

Balmoral Park,Aberdeen,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG
United Kingdom

