Abarth > Punto Evo

Variant name:ABARTH SUPERSPORT ,Derivative:MK3 FL (199-3) ,Variant: 1.4 Supersport 180
Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,17In Alloy Wheels,Power-Assisted Steering,Climate Control,Traction Control System,Cruise Control,Remote Central Door Locking,Front Electric Windows,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Driver Air Bag Knee,Front Fog Lights,Trip Computer,Sport Chassis,Electric Door Mirrors,Rake Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Six Speakers,Immobiliser,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Gear Knob Leather,Rear Spoiler,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Seats Sports,Anti-Lock Brakes,Hill Holder,Electric Tailgate Window,Radio/CD/MP3,Tyre Repair Kit,Cloth interior
153 Wareham Road,Wimborne,Corfe Mullen
BH21 3LB,
United Kingdom
Fiat’s original 500 – a style icon that sold over 3.5 million units – ma...
A corner of the vast Mirafiori plant in Turin is now dedicated to the re...