Abarth Punto Evo

£10,989
Variant name:ABARTH SUPERSPORT ,Derivative:MK3 FL (199-3) ,Variant: 1.4 Supersport 180

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,17In Alloy Wheels,Power-Assisted Steering,Climate Control,Traction Control System,Cruise Control,Remote Central Door Locking,Front Electric Windows,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Driver Air Bag Knee,Front Fog Lights,Trip Computer,Sport Chassis,Electric Door Mirrors,Rake Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Six Speakers,Immobiliser,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Gear Knob Leather,Rear Spoiler,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Seats Sports,Anti-Lock Brakes,Hill Holder,Electric Tailgate Window,Radio/CD/MP3,Tyre Repair Kit,Cloth interior

  • Ad ID
    304464
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > Punto Evo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    WF13UUG
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    31658 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2013
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
153 Wareham Road,Wimborne,Corfe Mullen
BH21 3LB,
United Kingdom

