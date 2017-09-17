loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH PUNTO EVO 1.4 Multiair Turbo Supersport 3dr

£10,211
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: ABARTH Model: PUNTO EVO Trim: 1.4 Multiair Turbo Supersport 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 21717 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

Reversing Camera., Bluetooth., Sport Seats., Dual Zone Climate Control., Climate Control., USB Connectivity., Multifunction Wheel., Electric Window Front., Central Locking., Electric Mirrors., Privacy Glass., 24 Month Guarantee Available., Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today., Part Exchange taken as Full Deposit., Other Models Available.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329202
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > Punto Evo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    21717 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Blaydon
NE214JJ,
United Kingdom

Evo
