ABARTH GRANDE PUNTO 1.4 Turbo 3dr (F/S/H! Bluetooth! ++)

£4,975
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ABARTH Model: GRANDE PUNTO Trim: 1.4 Turbo 3dr (F/S/H! Bluetooth! ++) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 76000 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: White

Stunning example with 9 stamps in the service book!, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, 18" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, CD/Radio/USB, Cruise Control, Electric Windows and Mirrors. 4 seats, White, Privately owned. This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 595 therefore the total invoice price is 5,570. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    321898
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > Grande Punto
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    76000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Williams Group Limited
Maidstone, ME150PS, Kent
United Kingdom

