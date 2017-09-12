ABARTH GRANDE PUNTO 1.4 Turbo 3dr (F/S/H! Bluetooth! ++)

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ABARTH Model: GRANDE PUNTO Trim: 1.4 Turbo 3dr (F/S/H! Bluetooth! ++) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 76000 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: White
Stunning example with 9 stamps in the service book!, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, 18" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, CD/Radio/USB, Cruise Control, Electric Windows and Mirrors. 4 seats, White, Privately owned. This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 595 therefore the total invoice price is 5,570. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk
Williams Group Limited
Maidstone, ME150PS, Kent
United Kingdom
Fiat’s original 500 – a style icon that sold over 3.5 million units – ma...
A corner of the vast Mirafiori plant in Turin is now dedicated to the re...