2015 Abarth 695 Biposto

18" O.Z Alloys, Kit Innesti Frontali (Specific Dog Ring Gearbox, Lightened Flywheel & Copper Racing Clutch, Ergal Gearbox Lever, Carbon Fibre Central Tunnel Console, Carbon Fibre Handbrake Cover With Titanium Handle), Pioneer AVIC - Navigation System, Phone Prep, iPod Connection & DAB Radio, Speakers, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Abarth By Akrapovic Exhaust System With Active Valve & Titanium Tail Pipes, Abarth Corsa Racing Bucket Seats, Hydraulic Height Adjustment Front suspension With Racing Springs, Hydraulic Adjustment Rear Suspension With Racing Springs, Oversized High Permeability Air Intake Kit With Carbon Trim, Aero Kit (Specific Front & Rear Bumper, Side Skirts With Carbon Inserts), Titanium Finishing For Front Badge Surround, Door Handle & Tailgate Handle, Front Flat Racing Door Panels, Front Aluminium Floor & Titanium Finishing, Electrically Adjustable Door Mirrors, Tinted Windows, TFT Instrument Cluster, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

  • Ad ID
    409416
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 695
  • Mileage
    4220 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

