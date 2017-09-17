loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 595 Turismo

£9,400
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: Turismo Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 31019 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: BLACK

Adjustable Steering Colomn, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Multiple Airbags, Parking Sensors Rear, Power Steering, Remote Locking, Trip Computer, Full Leather, Height Adjust Seat, iPod Connectivity

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329588
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    31019 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Tempest 4 Cars Henfield
BN59XH,
United Kingdom

