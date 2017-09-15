Accessories

This fine example of a ABARTH 595 TROFEO finished in Red has covered only 8500 miles, and has had only 1 previous owner since new. As with every Palmers Motor Company Approved Used car you will get a Free Full Vehicle Health Check as well as 5 Days Free Insurance and minimum of 6 Months M.O.T. This car also has a Full Palmers Motor Company Service History and has 1 owner from New. This means that we've known and looked after the car since New as indicated by the service history. Vehicle subject to terms & conditions.