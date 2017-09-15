loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ABARTH 595 TROFEO

Compare this car
£10,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: TROFEO Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 8500 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

This fine example of a ABARTH 595 TROFEO finished in Red has covered only 8500 miles, and has had only 1 previous owner since new. As with every Palmers Motor Company Approved Used car you will get a Free Full Vehicle Health Check as well as 5 Days Free Insurance and minimum of 6 Months M.O.T. This car also has a Full Palmers Motor Company Service History and has 1 owner from New. This means that we've known and looked after the car since New as indicated by the service history. Vehicle subject to terms & conditions.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327486
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8500 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Email Dealer >>

Palmers Fiat Watford
Watford, WD171UN, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed