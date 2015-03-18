loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Abarth 595

Map

car description

Variant name:Hatchback Turismo ,Derivative:1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr

Accessories

Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, Rear parking sensor, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 'Guide me home' headlamps, Alutex door aperture kick plates, Bi-Xenon headlights, Body colour bumpers, Dark tinted rear glass, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Front fog lights, Rear spoiler, Rear window wash/wipe, Side skirts, Titanium grey effect sports grille, 1 passenger grab handle, 50/50 split folding rear seat, Alutex Pedals and Footrest, Auto climate control, Bespoke floor mats, Front passenger underseat box, Glovebox with lid, Height adjustable drivers seat, Height adjustable steering wheel, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory function for passenger seat, Seatback pockets, Sports seats, ABS/EBD, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Window airbags, Immobiliser, Lockable fuel cap, Remote central locking, Fix and go kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418159
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    EF63XRZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    10326 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£11,295

Fiat Bishop's Stortford,Bishop's Stortford,13 Northgate End
CM23 2ET
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!