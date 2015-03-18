loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Hatchback Competizione ,Derivative:Competizione ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 180 Competizione 3dr Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 180 Competizione 3dr

Dualdrive PAS, Rear parking sensors, Sports button, TFT display screen, U-connect access via mobile, Anthracite bumper inserts, Bi-Xenon headlights, Body coloured bumpers, Dark tinted rear windows, Electric front windows, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Rear wiper, Twin exhaust tailpipes x2, 12V socket, Aluminium gear knob, Aluminium sports pedals, Auto climate control, Corsa sports seats, Front head restraints, Glovebox, Height adjustable steering wheel, Interior stowage net, Multifunction leather steering wheel with carbon trim, Rear headrests, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, Brembo brakes, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Sports suspension, Fix and go kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417044
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    FH66HVF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    12400 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
