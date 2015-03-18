loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Hatchback Turismo ,Derivative:1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr

Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, Rear parking sensor, TFT display screen, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 'Guide me home' headlamps, Alutex door aperture kick plates, Body colour bumpers, Dark tinted rear glass, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Front fog lights, Heated rear window, Rear spoiler, Rear window wash/wipe, Side skirts, Titanium grey effect sports grille, Twin satin steel finish exhaust tailpipes, 1 passenger grab handle, 12V socket, 2 rear head restraints, 50/50 split folding rear seat, Auto climate control, Bespoke floor mats, Folding rear seatbacks, Front headrests, Glovebox with lid, Height adjustable steering wheel, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather steering wheel, Memory function for passenger seat, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Smoker's Pack - Abarth, ABS/EBD, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Central door locking, Immobiliser, Lockable fuel cap, Fix and go kit

  • Ad ID
    415255
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    LK16UUA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5857 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£14,000

Fiat St. Albans,St. Albans,Lyon Way
AL4 0QU
United Kingdom

