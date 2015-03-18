Abarth > 595

Automatic Climate Control, Xenon Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Abarth Corse by Sabelt Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, USB Audio Interface, iPod Connectivity, Aux Port, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Black Abarth side stripe and mirrors, Split fold rear seat & head restraints, Sport Mode , Painted Calipers, Computer, Traction Control, Boost Gauge , Gear Shift Indicator , Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, 17'' Alloys, Full service history
Automatic Climate Control, Xenon Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Abarth Corse by Sabelt Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, USB Audio Interface, iPod Connectivity, Aux Port, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Black Abarth side stripe and mirrors, Split fold rear seat & head restraints, Sport Mode , Painted Calipers, Computer, Traction Control, Boost Gauge , Gear Shift Indicator , Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, 17'' Alloys, Full service history
1 Warsash Road
Southampton, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015