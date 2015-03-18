loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:c Convertible Competizione ,Derivative:Competizione ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet Competizione MTA 3dr Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 180 Competizione 2dr Auto

Solid Red, Here we have a Abarth 1.4 T-Jet Competizione MTA auto convertible finished in in red with tan sports seats fantastic performance from this 1.4 turbo engine, Upgrades - Upholstery - Colour Leather Seats, 24 months warranty, 1 owner, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Brown Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Automatic Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, 5in Touchscreen, Automatic Air Conditioning, Dark Tinted Rear Quarter Windows, Electric Front Windows, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Bluetooth, Alloy Wheel - 17in Competizione, Privacy Glass, U-Connect Radio, Aux Interface. 2 seats, All used cars come fully serviced with a minimum 12 months warranty, £17,495

  • Ad ID
    413213
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    DC17BNO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3850 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£17,495

Bumpers Lane,Chester,
CH1 4LT
United Kingdom

