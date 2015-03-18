loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Abarth 595

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:Hatch 3Dr ,Derivative:Turismo ,Variant: 1.4T-JET TURISMO MTA 165 BHP (NEW CAR) Campovolo Grey with Black Leather, 17" Alloys, White Abarth Side Stripe & Mirrors, Dark Tinted Rear Windows, Black Brake Calpiers, 5" Touchscreen Radio with Bluetooth, USB, Aux-in, Rear Parking Sensors, Leather Bound Steering Wheel with MTA & Remote Controls, Abarth MTA Gearbox, Automatic Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel, BRAND NEW CAR AVALIBLE FOR CHRISTMAS DELIVERY

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410544
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    2018
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    8 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£20,510

111 Havant Road,Portsmouth,Drayton
PO6 2AH
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!