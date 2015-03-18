Abarth > 595

Variant name:Hatch 3Dr ,Derivative:Turismo ,Variant: 1.4T-JET TURISMO MTA 165 BHP (NEW CAR) Campovolo Grey with Black Leather, 17" Alloys, White Abarth Side Stripe & Mirrors, Dark Tinted Rear Windows, Black Brake Calpiers, 5" Touchscreen Radio with Bluetooth, USB, Aux-in, Rear Parking Sensors, Leather Bound Steering Wheel with MTA & Remote Controls, Abarth MTA Gearbox, Automatic Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel, BRAND NEW CAR AVALIBLE FOR CHRISTMAS DELIVERY
111 Havant Road,Portsmouth,Drayton
PO6 2AH
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015