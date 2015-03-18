Variant name:Hatchback ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr
Dualdrive PAS, Sports button, TFT display screen, U-connect access via mobile, Black bumper inserts, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Rear wiper, Satin chrome exterior door handles, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, 12V socket, Chrome gear knob, Driver/front passenger seat height adjustment, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat memory, Glovebox, Height adjustable steering wheel, Interior stowage net, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Rear headrests, Sports seats, Stainless steel sports pedals, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Front side airbags, High performance brakes, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Body colour dashboard, Fix and go kit
129 Heigham Street,Norwich,
NR2 4TG
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015