Abarth 595

Variant name:Hatchback ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr

Dualdrive PAS, Sports button, TFT display screen, U-connect access via mobile, Black bumper inserts, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Rear wiper, Satin chrome exterior door handles, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, 12V socket, Chrome gear knob, Driver/front passenger seat height adjustment, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat memory, Glovebox, Height adjustable steering wheel, Interior stowage net, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Rear headrests, Sports seats, Stainless steel sports pedals, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Front side airbags, High performance brakes, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Body colour dashboard, Fix and go kit

  • Ad ID
    410539
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    LR67FNW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    1929 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£13,990

129 Heigham Street,Norwich,
NR2 4TG
United Kingdom

