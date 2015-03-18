loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Abarth 595

Map

car description

Variant name:Hatchback ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 140 3dr Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 140 3dr

Accessories

Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, TFT display screen, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body colour bumpers, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Heated rear window, Rear window wash/wipe, Side skirts, Twin satin steel finish exhaust tailpipes, 1 passenger grab handle, 12V socket, 2 rear head restraints, 50/50 split folding rear seat, Folding rear seatbacks, Front headrests, Glovebox with lid, Height adjustable drivers seat, Height adjustable steering wheel, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather steering wheel, Memory function for passenger seat, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Smoker's Pack - Abarth, ABS/EBD, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Central door locking, Immobiliser, Lockable fuel cap, Fix and go kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408820
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    AP15NDC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    9827 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2015
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,990

129 Heigham Street,Norwich,
NR2 4TG
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!