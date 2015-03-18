loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Hatchback Special Edition Trofeo ,Derivative:1.4 T-Jet 140 Trofeo 3dr ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 140 Trofeo 3dr Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 140 Trofeo 3dr

Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, Radio/CD + MP3, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Carbon effect side stripe, Dark tinted rear windows, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Heated rear window, Solid paint, Tinted windows, 1 passenger grab handle, 12V socket, 50/50 split folding rear seat, Cloth upholstery, Height adjustable drivers seat, Height adjustable steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Manual air conditioning, Memory function for passenger seat, ABS/EBD, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + MSR + ASR, Front side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Central door locking, Lockable fuel cap, Remote central locking, Fix and go kit

  • Ad ID
    405629
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    EU65UVH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    32200 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
£10,000

Fiat Chelmsford,Waterhouse Lane,8 Bilton Road
CM1 2UP
United Kingdom

