Variant name:Competizione ,Derivative:MK1 (312) ,Variant: Competizione Metallic grey, cloth and Alcantara upholstery, metallic grey interior trim, 6-speed manual gearbox, 3 doors, electric windows, electric mirrors, driver information display, air conditioning, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, DTC, Sports mode, Fiat radio/cd player, Fiat blue & me, aux in, USB port, multi-function steering wheel, Interscope sound system, Sabelt sports seats, sunroof, Abarth 17 inch alloy wheels. Finance available. Big Cars is featured in the London stock exchange top 1000 companies to inspire Britain for the past three years. We are the biggest independent car dealer on Facebook with over 370,000 likes

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400646
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    EK14HJF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    41300 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2014
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
