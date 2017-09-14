loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 595

£17,995
car description

Climate Control, Bluetooth, Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Sports Seats, Power Steering, Air Bag, 5'' Uconnect Bluetooth Touchscreen Radio - Satnav , 50/50 Split Folding Rear Seats with Head Restraint, Alloys , Parking Sensors, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control , Bi-xenon Headlights , Drivers Airbag, Fog Lights, Heated Rear Window, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel , Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Passenger Airbags , Pre-Registered, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Red Strip Sticker, Seatback Pockets, Auto Lighting, ABS, 17'' Alloys, Full service history

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324502
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Mileage
    24 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
106-110 Whitton Rd

United Kingdom

