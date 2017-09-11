loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 595

£10,495
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, iPod Connectivity, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Colour Coded Interior, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, 17'' Alloys, Full service history Alexanders are a family owned main dealer, selling quality vehicles for over 65 years. Each vehicle we supply leaves our dealership with the appropriate Service, MOT, and minimum 12 month warranty. Any other work needed at the time of sale, i.e., various component fluids, brakes, tyres etc is carried out before you take delivery. Enjoy the peace of mind that you have purchased a fully warranted used car backed by a trusted dealer with a warranty backed by Abarth UK.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317970
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Mileage
    9800 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
Chapel Street
Teesside
United Kingdom

