Abarth 595

£13,995
car description

Variant name:Hatchback ,Derivative:1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr Auto ,Variant: 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr Auto Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr Auto

Accessories

Dualdrive PAS, Sports button, TFT display screen, U-connect access via mobile, Black bumper inserts, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Rear wiper, Satin chrome exterior door handles, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, 12V socket, Chrome gear knob, Driver/front passenger seat height adjustment, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat memory, Glovebox, Height adjustable steering wheel, Interior stowage net, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Rear headrests, Sports seats, Stainless steel sports pedals, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Front side airbags, High performance brakes, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Body colour dashboard, Fix and go kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310456
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    LS66TYB
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    257 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.4
Fiat St. Albans,St. Albans,Lyon Way
AL4 0QU,
United Kingdom

