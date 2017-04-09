loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 595

£12,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Xenon Headlamps, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps, Cloth Upholstery, Alloy wheels, Full service history SUPERB CONDITION 160BHP COMPETIZIONE MODEL WITH THE SABELT RACING SEATS IN F1 TECHNICAL FABRIC. COMPLIMENTED WITH FREE FLOWING AND GREAT SOUNDING MONZA EXHAUST SYSTEM. OUR OWN CAR PLUS ONE ENTHUSIAST LOCAL OWNER WHO HAS BOUGHT ANOTHER. VERY COMPETITIVE FINANCE AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO ACCEPTANCE AND PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CONTACT US.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    257937
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Mileage
    15000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
169 Middleton Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex
United Kingdom

