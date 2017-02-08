Abarth > 595

Climate Control, Bluetooth, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Hill Holder, Isofix Child Seat Preperation, Tinted Glass, Parking Sensors, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, AUX/USB Abarth Natural Tan Leather, Blue & Me, 17 Inch 10 Spoke Diamond Finish Alloy Wheels, Full Service History
Climate Control, Bluetooth, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Hill Holder, Isofix Child Seat Preperation, Tinted Glass, Parking Sensors, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, AUX/USB
The Green
Hastings, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Fiat’s original 500 – a style icon that sold over 3.5 million units – ma...
A corner of the vast Mirafiori plant in Turin is now dedicated to the re...