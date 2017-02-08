loading Loading please wait....
Abarth 595

£11,950
Climate Control, Bluetooth, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Hill Holder, Isofix Child Seat Preperation, Tinted Glass, Parking Sensors, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, AUX/USB Abarth Natural Tan Leather, Blue & Me, 17 Inch 10 Spoke Diamond Finish Alloy Wheels, Full Service History

  • Ad ID
    235666
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Mileage
    14000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
The Green
Hastings, East Sussex
United Kingdom

