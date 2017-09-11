loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet Turismo

£12,900
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 8074 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: White

All our cars are certified by the AA and available on flexible finance. Plus, when you buy with Carspring, you also get 6 months free Gold Warranty, 1 year free AA breakdown cover and our 14-day money-back guarantee as standard. Theres no easier way to buy, as we deliver directly to your door whenever and wherever you like. Not the make or model youre looking for? Visit carspring.co.uk to see the rest of our range. If you dont find it there, give us a call on 0203 026 7002 and our in house experts will happily source you your perfect car.

  • Ad ID
    318695
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8074 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Carspring
NE15UD,
United Kingdom

