ABARTH 595 1.4 t jet TURISMO Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 t jet TURISMO Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16207 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: WHITE

Please call our team now for a unique personalised video presentation, LOW MILEAGE, Leather Upholstery, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensor, Anti Lock Brakes, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Privacy Glass, USB and AUX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Front Electric Windows, CD Radio, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter

  • Ad ID
    411352
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16207 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
JCT600 Mazda Leeds
Leeds, LS126AN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

