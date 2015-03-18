loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 28 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Ghiaccio White

Satellite Navigation, Full Leather Interior, 17 Inch Sports Alloys, Rear Parking Sensors, IPOD Connection, Climate Control, Twin Chrome Exhaust Tail Pipes, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Bluetooth Music Streaming, Sport Mode, Side Skirts, Leather steering wheel, DAB Radio, Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display, Steering Wheel in Leather with Mounted Remote Controls, Isofix Attachments , Start&Stop, TFT Screen, Trip Computer, Auto Dimming Mirror with Reading Lamp, 1 Owner Vehicle, HWM - Driving Delight, since 1938, www.hwm.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    419071
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
£16,795

HWM of Walton on Thames
KT121AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

