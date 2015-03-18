Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 5857 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: GREY
Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, Rear parking sensor, TFT display screen, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 'Guide me home' headlamps, Alutex door aperture kick plates, Body colour bumpers, Dark tinted rear glass, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Front fog lights, Heated rear window, Rear spoiler, Rear window wash/wipe, Side skirts, Titanium grey effect sports grille, Twin satin steel finish exhaust tailpipes, 1 passenger grab handle, 12V socket, 2 rear head restraints, 50/50 split folding rear seat, Auto climate control, Bespoke floor mats, Folding rear seatbacks, Front headrests, Glovebox with lid, Height adjustable steering wheel, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather steering wheel, Memory function for passenger seat, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Smoker's Pack - Abarth, ABS/EBD, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Central door locking, Immobiliser, Lockable fuel cap, Fix and go kit,Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 3dr
Glyn Hopkin Fiat St Albans
AL40QU, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015