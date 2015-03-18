ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12888 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: RED
Blue and me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, Rear parking sensor, TFT display screen, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Smoker's Pack - Abarth,Our internet team check our prices on a daily basis to ensure our guests receive the best possible deals available. We can confirm that this 595 is priced BELOW the market average
Oldham Motor Park
Oldham, OL13HQ, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015