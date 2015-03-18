ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet Turismo 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12888 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: RED
Blue and me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, Rear parking sensor, TFT display screen, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Smoker's Pack - Abarth,Our internet team check our prices on a daily basis to ensure our guests receive the best possible deals available. We can confirm that this 595 is priced BELOW the market average
Invicta Honda & Mazda Maidstone
Maidstone, ME159NW, Kent
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015