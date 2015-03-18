loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet Convertible 2dr Petrol Manual (139 g/km, 140 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet Convertible 2dr Petrol Manual (139 g/km, 140 bhp) Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 3575 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: RED

Red, At Westover FIAT we price check each Approved Used Car daily to ensure we are competitive. Every car has a full workshop inspection and will be SERVICED and get a fresh MOT if one is required within the next 9 months and every car come with a minimum of 12 months Warranty., 1 owner, 4 x 40 W Speakers and 2 x 30 W Tweeters, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Upholstery - Black Cloth, Passengers Airbag, EBD, Immobiliser, 50/50 Split Folding Rear Seat, Leather Bound Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Front Side Airbags and Window Airbags, Third Brake Light, Dualdrive Electric Power Steering, 12V Power Point, Rear Parking Sensors, Blue&Me - Bluetooth, Tinted Windows, Front and Rear Head Restraints, Front Fog Lights, Drivers Knee Airbag, Height Adjustable Seats, Drivers Airbag, ABS, Heated Rear Window, ASR, Electronic Stability Program (Electronic Stability Control) with MSR, Steering Wheel Remote Controls, CD Radio with MP3, Fix&Go Puncture Repair Kit, Body Coloured Electrically Adjustable Heated Door Mirrors, Sports Seats, Remote Control Electric Door Locking, Body Coloured Bumpers, USB, Height Adjustable Steering Wheel, Electric Front Windows, 16in 8-Spoke Anthracite Alloy Wheels with 195/45 R16 Tyres. 4 seats, && BLACK EVENT WEEK - Ends 26th November. Call us to see what you SAVE on THIS car!!! &&, 13,789 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    409292
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3575 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
£13,789

Westover Fiat Salisbury
Salisbury, SP27PW, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

