loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet Competizione 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet Competizione 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 20880 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Bi-Colour - Circuit grey/legends blue

Accessories

Canvas Soft Top, Bluetooth Phone Connection, IPOD Connection, Rear Parking Sensors, TFT Screen, 17 Inch Sports Alloys, Dual Exhaust Tips, Climate Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Red Brake Calipers, Remote Single CD, Auxillary Audio Input, Remote USB Port, Hill Start Assist, TPMS, Front Fog Lights, Rear Fog Lamps, Body Coloured wing mirrors, Body Coloured Door Handles, Rear Spoiler, Sports rear bumper, Air Conditioning, Front Electric Windows, 6 Speakers, Central Locking, Blue&Me, Trip Computer, 12V Plug, HWM - Driving Delight, since 1938, www.hwm.co.uk

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419072
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20880 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£12,490

HWM of Walton on Thames
KT121AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!