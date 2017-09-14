loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 595 1.4 T-jet 180hp

£18,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-jet 180hp Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 7278 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Modena Yellow

Accessories

Motorvogue has in stock a ABARTH 595 1.4 T-jet 180hp finished in Modena Yellow with only 1 owner since new. As with every Motorvogue Approved Used ABARTH you will get a free full vehicle health check as well as 5 days free insurance a minimum of 12 months warranty and 9 months M.O.T. Vehicle subject to a 149 inc VAT Admin Fee. Vehicle subject to terms & conditions.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325152
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    7278 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Motorvogue Bedford
Bedford, MK427GB, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

