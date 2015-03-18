loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet 180 Competizione 3dr Manual

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 180 Competizione 3dr Manual Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 3625 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Campovolo Grey

Accessories

[Exterior]Anthracite bumper inserts, Body coloured bumpers, Dark tinted rear windows, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Rear wiper, Twin exhaust tailpipes x2[Interior]12V socket, Aluminium gear knob, Aluminium sports pedals, Auto climate control, Corsa sports seats, Front head restraints, Glovebox, Height adjustable steering wheel, Interior stowage net, Multifunction leather steering wheel with carbon trim, Rear headrests[DriverConvenience]Dualdrive PAS, Rear parking sensors, Sports button, TFT display screen, U-connect access via mobile[Safety]3x3 point rear seatbelts, Brembo brakes, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags[Security]Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415974
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3625 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
£16,495

Jordans Supercentre
Hull, HU91BS, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

