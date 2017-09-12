ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet 180 Competizione 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 180 Competizione 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 7000 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Black
3x3 point rear seatbelts, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Brembo brakes, Electronic Stability Programme + Anti-Slip Regulation/Motor Slip Regulation + Hydraulic Brake Assist + Hill holder, Red brembo brake calipers, Sports suspension, Anthracite door mirrors, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Dark tinted rear windows, Electric front windows, Rear wiper, Abarth side stripes and mirrors - Anthracite, Anthracite bumper inserts, Body coloured bumpers, Solid paint, Twin exhaust tailpipes x2, Bi-Xenon headlights, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Corsa sports seats, Front head restraints, Rear headrests, Anthracite dash trim, 12V socket, Aluminium gear knob, Aluminium sports pedals, Cloth upholstery, Glovebox, Height adjustable steering wheel, Interior stowage net, Multifunction leather steering wheel with carbon trim, Automatic climate control, Dualdrive Power Assisted Steering, Rear parking sensors, Sports button, TFT display screen, U-connect access via mobile, 17" Competizione alloy wheels, Fix and go kit
