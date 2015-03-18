loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 180 Competizione 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 13471 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: GREY

Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, Rear parking sensor, TFT display screen, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 'Guide me home' headlamps, Aluminium door sill kick plates, Bi-Xenon headlights, Body colour bumpers, Dark tinted rear glass, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Front fog lights, Heated rear window, Rear spoiler, Rear window wash/wipe, Record monza exhaust, Side skirts, Titanium grey effect sports grille, 1 passenger grab handle, 12V socket, 2 rear head restraints, 50/50 split folding rear seat, Aluminium pedals and footrest, Auto climate control, Bespoke floor mats, Folding rear seatbacks, Front headrests, Glovebox with lid, Height adjustable steering wheel, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather steering wheel, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Smoker's Pack - Abarth, ABS/EBD, Brembo braking system, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Central door locking, Immobiliser, Lockable fuel cap, Fix and go kit,Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 180 Competizione 3dr

  • Ad ID
    411236
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    13471 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
£14,000

Glyn Hopkin Fiat St Albans
AL40QU, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

