loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet 165 Turismo 3dr

Compare this car
£14,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 165 Turismo 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 5311 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

U-connect access via mobile, Dualdrive PAS, Rear parking sensors, Sports button, TFT display screen,The hot hatchback''''''''s primary purpose - to put a smile on the face of its driver - is something the 595 Abarth does with the verve of few cars within double the 595 Abarth''''''''s price.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    5311 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1400
  • Engine Model
    1400
Email Dealer >>

Northampton Motorpark
Northampton, NN39HZ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed