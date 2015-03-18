loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 595 1.4 T-jet 145hp

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-jet 145hp Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Podium Blue

Accessories

ABARTH 595 1.4 T-jet 145hp finished in Podium Blue. This vehicle has had only 1 owner since new. As with every Motorvogue Approved Used ABARTH you will get a free full vehicle health check as well as 5 days free insurance a minimum of 12 months warranty and 9 months M.O.T. Vehicle subject to a 149 inc VAT Admin Fee. Vehicle subject to terms & conditions.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406073
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
£11,495

Motorvogue
NN26HE
United Kingdom

