ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 50 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: White

Balance of warranty, Sports button, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, Sports seats, TFT display screen, U-connect access via mobile, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Satin chrome exterior door handles, Driver/front passenger seat height adjustment, Front passenger seat memory, Height adjustable steering wheel, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Stainless steel sports pedals, Driver and passenger airbags, High performance brakes, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Central locking, Remote central locking, Body colour dashboard

  • Ad ID
    417461
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    50 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
£13,998

Arnold Clark Fiat/Kia/Abarth (Seafield)
EH67LQ
United Kingdom

