ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr Hatchback

£13,995
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 2500 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Yellow

2016 Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 145 3dr Hatchback with 2500miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    319354
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    2500 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

