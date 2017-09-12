loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet 140 Trofeo 3dr

£11,495
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 140 Trofeo 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 3411 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: RED

Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, Radio/CD + MP3, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Carbon effect side stripe, Dark tinted rear windows, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Heated rear window, Solid paint, Tinted windows, 1 passenger grab handle, 12V socket, 50/50 split folding rear seat, Cloth upholstery, Height adjustable drivers seat, Height adjustable steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Manual air conditioning, Memory function for passenger seat, ABS/EBD, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + MSR + ASR, Front side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Central door locking, Lockable fuel cap, Remote central locking, Fix and go kit,Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 140 Trofeo 3dr

  • Ad ID
    323497
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3411 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Glyn Hopkin Fiat St Albans
AL40QU, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

