ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet 140 3dr

£11,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 140 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 8305 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

Blue & me with USB + Aux in, Dualdrive PAS, TFT display screen, Trip computer, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body colour bumpers, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Heated rear window, Rear window wash/wipe, Side skirts, Twin satin steel finish exhaust tailpipes, 1 passenger grab handle, 12V socket, 2 rear head restraints, 50/50 split folding rear seat, Folding rear seatbacks, Front headrests, Glovebox with lid, Height adjustable drivers seat, Height adjustable steering wheel, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather steering wheel, Memory function for passenger seat, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Smoker's Pack - Abarth, ABS/EBD, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + ASR/MSR + HBA + Hill holder, Side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Window airbags, Central door locking, Immobiliser, Lockable fuel cap, Fix and go kit,Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 140 3dr

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323494
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8305 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Glyn Hopkin Fiat Chelmsford
CM12UP,
United Kingdom

