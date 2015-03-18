loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

ABARTH 595 1.4 T-Jet 140 3dr Hatchback

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 T-Jet 140 3dr Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 9827 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: 676 Campovolo Grey

Accessories

2015 Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet 140 3dr Hatchback with 9827miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 8.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410160
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9827 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,990

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!