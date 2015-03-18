loading Loading please wait....
ABARTH 595 1.4 595 3d 138 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ABARTH Model: 595 Trim: 1.4 595 3d 138 BHP Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 4000 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: RED

Here at Tone Motor Company we have lots of retail experience, our stock changes daily - many of our cars are main dealer part exchanges with a good amount of service history and are well maintained. Finance options available, please call to speak to one of our friendly sales team about how we can help you into the car of your dreams.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Climate Control, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Floor Mats, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Limited Slip Differential - General, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, On-Board Monitor, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Leather

  • Ad ID
    402999
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 595
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
