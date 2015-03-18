ABARTH 500 T-Jet

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: ABARTH Model: 500 Trim: T-Jet Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 1368 Ext Color: Grigio Quarzo

View Over 30 Other Fiat 500's At Our Dedicated Fiat Site www.the500centre.com Our Cars Are Supplied Fully Serviced With Parts And Labour Warranty For Peace Of Mind. We Also Offer 12 Months Free Standard AA Breakdown Cover With This Car Or An Upgrade For Existing AA Members. For further details or to book a test drive please contact sales on 0151 336 3965 ALL OUR QUALITY CARS ARE SUPPLIED HPI CLEAR,''Blue And Me'', 12v Socket, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, ISOFIX, Leather Upholstery, Daylight Running Lights, HPI CLEAR, One Private Owner, Parts And Labour Warranty, We Supply With Pre Delivery Service, Tuner/Cd/Mp3, ABS, Adjustable seats, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Computer, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Immobiliser, Metallic Paint, Muliple airbags, Multi function steering wheel, Power assisted steering, Rear wiper, Remote central locking,

  • Ad ID
    401536
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Abarth > 500
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1368
  • Engine Model
    1368
