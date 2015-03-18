Abarth > 500

Variant name:LOUNGE ,Derivative:LOUNGE ,Variant: 1.2 Lounge 3dr
Dualdrive Power Assisted Steering,External temperature gauge,Rear parking sensor,Body colour bumpers,Chrome door handles,Electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Heat insulated glass,Heated rear windows with wash wipe,LED daytime running lights,1 passenger grab handle,Auxilliary 12V power socket,Driver's seat memory,Front headrests,Front passenger seat memory,Height adjustable drivers seat,Height adjustable steering wheel,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather steering wheel with audio controls,Split folding rear seat with headrests,Chrome pack - 500,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic Stability Programme + Anti-Slip Regulation/Motor Slip Regulation + Hydraulic Brake Assist + Hill holder,Side airbags,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Window airbags,Automatic door locking,Locking fuel filler cap,Remote central locking
Cowdray Avenue,Colchester,
CO1 1XX
United Kingdom
Sep 23, 2016
Nov 30, 2015
Mar 18, 2015